4th Corona Death in India: Elderly man dies of Covid-19 in Punjab

By IANS
New Delhi/Chandigarh, March 19 (IANS) With one more death reported from Punjab , India’s death toll due to novel coronavirus had reached four.

The earlier three deaths were reported from Delhi, Karnataka and Maharashtra.

The death reported from Punjab was of an elderly man who had travel history of Germany and Italy.

The 79-year-old man died at a civil hospital in Banga town in Shaheed Bhagat Singh Nagar district on Wednesday owing to a heart failure, officials said, adding that after his death, he was diagnosed coronavirus positive.

The area around the victim’s village has been sealed. A doctor who treated him has been quarantined.

His relatives and friends, whom he had come in contact with, are being quarantined. His house has been sealed since Wednesday.

Doctors who treated him told the media that the victim’s family had informed them about his travel history after he died of the heart attack.

In India, there are 167 active cases of Covid-19 cases at present, while 15 people have recovered and have been discharged from the hospital.

The global toll has crossed 9,000 with China, Italy and Iran the most-hit.

