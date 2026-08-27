49 Pilgrims from Tamil Nadu on Kailash Yatra among those missing after Nepal flash floods

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Chennai: The Tamil Nadu government on Thursday said that it was closely monitoring the rescue of pilgrims from the State stranded in Nepal due to the flash floods and is also ascertaining the whereabouts of the group of 49 people who had left for the Himalayan country from Chennai. A total of 21 Indian nationals from the State have been rescued in Nepal, according to officials.

A total of 103 people from Tamil Nadu had gone on a tour to Nepal and got stranded there due to the flash flooding of the Bhote Koshi River in Rasuwa district of the country.

Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay chaired a consultation meeting at the Secretariat in Chennai today regarding the rescue of those from the State stranded in Nepal, the Tamil Nadu Department of Information and Public Relations said in a statement

The State government said it was closely monitoring rescue efforts and is also ascertaining the whereabouts of 49 others who left from Chennai.

As per an official update, a total of 300 Indian nationals, impacted by the floods in Nepal at 7 pm on August 27, were not contactable.

Those rescued included 33 workers of the Trishuli-I project and 21 people from Tamil Nadu

External Affairs Spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said that two separate groups of 37 and 49 nationals from Tamil Nadu had travelled for the Kailash Mansarovar Yatra through Samrat and Fly Everest Travels. 21 Indian nationals from Tamil Nadu have been rescued in Nepal, Jaiswal said.

Tamil Nadu government also said that 103 people from the state had gone for the Kailash Yatra in two groups. “The first group consisted of 54 persons from Tamil Nadu and 3 persons from Puducherry, totalling 57 persons, and the second group consisted of 49 persons.”

Emergency telephone numbers have been set up for the kin of the missing the State government said.

Further, it said, swift measures are being taken to rescue the stranded Tamils with the help of the Ministry of External Affairs, the Indian Embassy in Nepal, the officials of Tamil Nadu House in New Delhi and travel agencies.

Families of those missing have made emotional appeals to authorities for help in tracing their loved ones.

The group of 49 pilgrims from different parts of Tamil Nadu, had travelled through Mahadev Kailash Tourist Agency in Chromepet, Chennai.

According to the family of Sathya Narayanan, the owner of Mahadev Tours who led the pilgrimage group, the team left Chennai on August 14 and reached Kathmandu. The group had reached the Chinese immigration building on August 26 at around 7:30 am.

Sathya Narayanan later contacted the Nepal-based travel agent at around 8:45 am regarding further arrangements. The group was scheduled to return to Chennai on August 27.

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However, a flash flood struck the region around 9 am on August 26, after which communication with the group was completely disrupted.

Sathya Narayanan’s father Maravel Nagappan said the family has approached the Indian Embassy and is awaiting information regarding the safety of the pilgrims. He added that Tamil Nadu Police officials also visited the family and enquired about the situation.

Meanwhile, Kandimalla Suhasini, a resident of Vasthupuri Colony in LB Nagar, Hyderabad, has also gone missing following the flash floods in Nepal.

Lohith Kumar, Brother of Suhasini, told ANI, “My sister Suhasini had travelled to Nepal for the Kailash Mansarovar Yatra. After the flash floods, we have not been able to contact her. We are deeply worried about her safety and request the authorities to help us get information about her whereabouts.”

Mahender Reddy, Father of Suhasini, told ANI, “My daughter Suhasini went to Nepal for the pilgrimage. We have not received any information from her after the floods and are going through a difficult time. We appeal to the Indian and Nepal governments to intervene and help trace her.”

Her family members have appealed to the Indian and Nepal governments to intervene and help trace her.

In West Bengal’s Diamond Harbour, a teacher identified as Keya Pramanik (57) has gone missing during a Kailash Mansarovar pilgrimage in Nepal.

Keya, a teacher at Canning Taldi Surabala Girls’ High School and a resident of Sarisha in South 24 Parganas, had left for Nepal on August 21 along with some colleagues, according to her family.

Her brother Dhiraj Roy said, “My sister loved to travel and had a special attraction for mountains. We have had no trace of her since August 23. She was supposed to return home on September 7.”

The family said they are in touch with the travel agency through which Keya travelled and are seeking administrative assistance to trace her.

The flash floods and heavy rainfall in Nepal have disrupted communication in several areas, leaving many tourists stranded and missing.

In New Delhi, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar convened a high-level review meeting on Thursday alongside Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri, senior ministry officials, and India’s diplomatic envoys stationed in Kathmandu and Beijing to evaluate the unfolding humanitarian crisis triggered by severe flooding across neighbouring Nepal.

During the strategy session, the External Affairs Minister emphasised that immediate diplomatic and administrative priorities remain firmly focused on verifying the safety and whereabouts of Indian nationals caught in the disaster zones.

(Source: ANI)

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