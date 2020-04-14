48 new Corona cases take Jaipur tally to 418; Rajasthan total 954

Jaipur: As many as 48 new coronavirus positive cases reported on Tuesday in Jaipur took the state capital’s tally to 418, with Rajasthan now accounting for 954 cases, said Additional Chief Secretary Rohit Kumar Singh.

Jodhpur had the second highest 82 corona patients, and Tonk and Banswara 59 cases each. Kota has so far reported 49 cases, Bikaner 34 cases, Jhunjhunu 31, Jaisalmer 29, Bharatpur 10, Bhilwara 28, Churu 14, Dausa 11, Dholpur 1, Dungarpur 5, Karauli 3,Pali and Sikar two each, Udaipur 4, Pratapgarh 2, Nagaur 6, Jhalawad 15, Barmer 1 and Hanumangarh 2.

The corona cases have been reported in 25 of the 33 Rajasthan districts, Singh said.

A total of 11 deaths have been reported in the state, including five in Jaipur, two in Bhilwara, and one each in Bikaner, Kota, Tonk and Jodhpur.