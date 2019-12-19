47 paramilitary coys to help Delhi cops manage CAA protests

New Delhi: A total of 47 companies of paramilitary forces, especially from Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), comprising 5,000 personnel, have been deployed across the city to assist the Delhi Police to manage demonstrations against the Citizenship Amendment Act and National Register of Citizens on Thursday.

In New Delhi area, 12 companies of forces have been deployed with the maximum at Mandi House and Jantar Mantar where several protests had been scheduled. The CPI-M and other Left parties had called for a protest march from Mandi House to Jantar Mantar. The Democratic Youth Federation of India has also planned to carry out a protest march from Mandi House to Jantar Mantar.

In central Delhi, a total of six companies have been deployed at Daryaganj, Delhi Gate and Jama Masjid, as Swaraj Abhiyan President Yogendra Yadav was to lead a protest march from the Red Fort to the Shaheed Park at ITO. Yadav was subsequently detained.

In north Delhi, eight companies have been deployed, with concentrations at the Delhi University, Kashmiri Gate, and Red Fort areas.

A total of 11 companies have been deployed in east Delhi areas which witnessed violent protests this week. The forces have been deployed at Muslim-dominated areas like Seelampur, Jafrabad and Shahdara to help the local police in maintain law and order.

On Tuesday, these areas witnessed violence over the amended Citizenship Act. Thousands of protesters clashed with police and damaged vehicles and also tried to torch a police post. More than 10,000 residents of Seelampur, Jafrabad and adjoining areas assembled near Seelampur Chowk around 1 p.m. and marched towards Jafrabad. The peaceful protest march soon turned violent with the mob damaging school and DTC buses on the road. Subsequently, some of the agitators pelted police with stones, leading to massive clash.

A total of 10 companies of paramilitary forces have been deployed in south Delhi. “Most of the concentration is at Jamia Millia Islamia where students and locals have planned a protest march,” a senior police officer said. Security personnel have also deployed at Okhla and Abul Fazal Enclave, he added.

One company has been kept at the Delhi Police headquarters at ITO as a reserve, which can be moved to any area according to need.