46,232 Covid Positives In India In Last 24 Hrs

Bhubaneswar: With 46,232 new Covid infections, India’s total cases rise to 90,50,598.

With 564 new deaths, toll mounts to 1,32,726.

Total active cases in India reached 4,39,747.

Total discharged cases at 84,78,124 with 49,715 new discharges in last 24 hrs.

India still ranks second in the worst affected nations list in the world.