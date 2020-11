45,576 Covid Positives In India In The Last 24 Hrs

45,576 Covid Positives In India In The Last 24 Hrs

Bhubaneswar: With 45,576 new Covid infections, India’s total cases rise to 89,58,484.

With 585 new deaths, toll mounts to 1,31,578.

Total active cases at 4,43,303 after a decrease of 3,502 in the last 24 hrs.

Total discharged cases at 83,83,603 with 48,493 new discharges in last 24 hrs.

India is the second worst affected nation after USA.