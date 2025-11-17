45 dead, 1 survivor: Hyderabad Police Commissioner on Saudi Arabia bus accident

Advertisement

Hyderabad: Forty-five Indian Umrah pilgrims from Hyderabad and other parts of Telangana died, and only one survived in a devastating bus fire near Medina in Saudi Arabia, Hyderabad Police Commissioner VC Sajjanar said on Monday, confirming one of the most tragic overseas incidents involving pilgrims from the state in recent years.

Addressing the media, Sajjanar said the group was travelling from Makkah to Madinah when their bus collided with an oil tanker nearly 25 km before Medina, causing an explosion that engulfed the vehicle within minutes.

“The fire spread rapidly, leaving no time for most passengers to escape,” he said.

According to details shared by the Commissioner, a total of 54 pilgrims from Hyderabad left for Jeddah on November 9 as part of an Umrah tour scheduled from November 9 to 23. Of them, four individuals proceeded to Madinah separately by car, while another four remained in Makkah due to personal reasons. The remaining 46 pilgrims boarded the bus involved in the fatal crash.

Out of the 46 passengers, 45 died at the scene after the bus was completely burnt. Only one individual, Md Abdul Shoaib, survived the fire. He has been admitted to a Saudi hospital ICU and is in critical condition.

Meanwhile, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Monday expressed condolences over the tragic bus accident that occurred late last night near Madinah, Saudi Arabia, which claimed the lives of several Indian pilgrims and left others injured.

In a post shared on X, the Defence Minister said, “Saddened by the tragic accident involving a bus carrying Indian pilgrims in Saudi Arabia. My condolences to the families who have lost their loved ones.”

He further assured that the Indian government is actively engaged in providing all necessary support. “Indian officials are in close coordination with the Saudi authorities to ensure the injured receive proper care and that every possible support reaches the affected families in this hour of grief,” Singh further said on X.

Further, the Consulate General of India in Jeddah has set up a 24×7 control room following a tragic bus accident late last night involving Umrah pilgrims near Madinah, Saudi Arabia.

The Consulate General of India, Jeddah, has provided multiple contact numbers for assistance, including 8002440003 (toll-free), 00966122614093, 00966126614276, and 00966556122301 (WhatsApp), urging family members to reach out for immediate support.

In its statement, the Indian Consulate expressed its “deepest condolences to the bereaved families.”

“Embassy in Riyadh and the Consulate in Jeddah are also in touch with the Saudi Haj and Umrah Ministry, and other local authorities. They are also in touch with the concerned Umrah operators,” the statement added.

A team of Consulate staff and Indian community volunteers is on the ground at various hospitals and sites. The press release added that both the Embassy and the Consulate are “extending fullest support” and “are also in touch with the concerned officials of the State of Telangana to coordinate with the concerned families.”

Earlier in the day, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar said that he was “deeply shocked” by the bus accident near Madinah, Saudi Arabia.

“Deeply shocked at the accident involving Indian nationals in Medinah, Saudi Arabia. Our Embassy in Riyadh and Consulate in Jeddah are giving fullest support to Indian nationals and families affected by this accident. Sincere condolences to the bereaved families. Pray for the speedy recovery of those injured,” he wrote.

Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy also expressed shock after preliminary reports indicated that several victims were from Hyderabad.

According to an official statement, the Chief Minister has contacted officials in New Delhi and instructed them to coordinate closely with the Indian Embassy in Riyadh for updated information.

Telangana Chief Secretary, A Santhi Kumari, alerted Resident Commissioner Gaurav Uppal in New Delhi, directing him to immediately gather details on how many passengers from Telangana were on the bus and ensure timely support. A control room has also been activated at the state Secretariat to monitor the situation.

Hyderabad Lok Sabha MP and AIMIM chief, Asaduddin Owaisi, also expressed grief after the accident in Saudi Arabia and urged the Centre to bring back the bodies.

Owaisi told ANI that he had spoken to Abu Mathen George, Deputy Chief of Mission at the Indian Embassy in Riyadh, and also contacted two Hyderabad-based travel agencies, sharing the passengers’ details with the Riyadh Embassy and the Foreign Secretary.

He said that there were 42 people on the bus that was involved in the accident. Local reports said the bus was travelling from Mecca to Madinah when the accident occurred. Details on casualties and survivors are awaited. (ANI)