43 new COVID-19 cases in Andhra Pradesh

Amaravati: Andhra Pradesh on Wednesday reported 43 new cases of COVID-19, taking the total number of cases in the state to 87.

Majority of them are believed to be those who attended Tablighi Jamaat meeting in Delhi last month.

According to the media bulletin released by the health department, 43 new cases were reported till 9 a.m. Wednesday.

The state nodal officer said a total of 373 samples were tested since Monday night and 330 of them were negative.

Out of the new 43 cases, Kadapa and Prakasam districts reported 15 each. Thirteen people from West Godavari and 11 from Visakhapatnam were tested positive. The cases were reported from 11 out of 13 districts.

This has taken the total number of positive cases to 87. Four of them have recovered.

The state had Monday reported 17 cases. Fourteen of them had attended Tablighi meet.

IANS