400 corona positive cases linked to Tablighi: Health Ministry

New Delhi: The Health Ministry on Thursday said that around 400 coronavirus positive cases fo far have been linked to Tablighi Jamaat gathering in Delhi, adding that order had been placed for over 1 crore personal protective equipment (PPE), with stepped up domestic production of N-95 masks.

Ministry Joint Secretary Lav Agarwal said tests to identify new cases is in progress, as attendees from the Nizamuddin Markaz in southwest Delhi had since moved to states across the country.

Tamil Nadu has reported 173 positive cases and their epidemiological linkage traced to the Nizamuddin meet.

The Ministry of Home Affairs has said that of the nearly 2,000 persons evacuated from teh Tablighi Jamaat headquarters in Delhi, 1,804 were quarantined and 334 admitted in hospitals.

Agarwal said: “As many as 328 news positive cases and 12 deaths have been reported since Wednesday. A total of 151 patients have recovered.”

He added that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has also urged the state governments to manage the coronavirus crisis at the district level.

Responding to a query on shortage of PPEs, Agarwal said that orders have been placed for 1.5 crore PPEs and for 1 crore N95 masks, besides other regular masks.

The official said that domestic manufacturing of N95 masks has been stepped up amid the ongoing crisis.

Agarwal insisted that people should respect medical professionals and healthcare workers who are on the frontline in fighting coronavirus.

“Limited number of doctors have tested positive for COVID-19. It is extremely important to follow infection prevention guidelines at the hospitals,” said Agarwal.

He also emphasized that protection of medical professionals and healthcare workers is the government’s priority.