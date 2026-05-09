40-year-old man sexually assaults sleeping minor on train in Kerala, arrested

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New Delhi: A 40-year-old man sexually assaulted a sleeping minor girl while she was travelling with her grandfather on train in Kerala.

This incident took place when she was on board in Palaruvi Express from Kerala to Tamil Nadu in early hours of Thursday.

The victim is identified as a 6-year-old girl, and the accused is identified as a resident of Kollam, Kerala. It is being reportedly said that the accused person is re remanded to 15 days’ judicial custody today.

As per reports, the man approached the girl from his seat to hers and assaulted her there. It was recorded by a woman who was travelling in the same train. She also alarmed but unfortunately the man had flee the scene as the train entered the destined state.

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The accused was identified from the recorded video and a case was registered following the incident, and investigation operation also took place.

He was arrested in Kollam yesterday and is booked under relevant provisions of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act and the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.

Further investigation into this matter is underway.