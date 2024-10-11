40-year-old man sexually assaults daughter for 4 years, Wife lodges complaint

Chhatarpur: In a shocking incident, a 40-year-old man allegedly sexually assaulted his 21-year-old daughter for over four years. The horrible incident has been reported from Chhatarpur district of Madhya Pradesh. The police are currently searching for the person to catch him after his wife and daughter lodged a complaint against him.

A lookout notice has been issued for the 40-year-old man for allegedly raping his daughter for over four years in Chhatarpur district, said an official.

“We have launched a hunt to arrest the accused who fled after his wife along with their 21-year-old daughter lodged a complaint with Lavkush Nagar police station this morning, According to police.

The police has registered a case against him for rape under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act since the man had been allegedly raping his daughter since she was below 18.

The SP said teams have been formed to arrest the man.