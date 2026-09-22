40-year-old dies, wife critical after Thar hits scooter in Greater Noida

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New-Delhi: In a very tragic incident, a 40-year-old died and his wife sustained critical injuries after a speeding Thar rammed their scooter in Greater Noida West.

The deceased identified as Neeraj, a resident of Chipiyana was riding a scooter with his wife in Greater Noida West when a speeding Thar hit them.

The force of the impact threw the couple off the scooter, following which both of them sustained critical injuries and were immediately taken to the hospital for treatment.

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The police said that Neeraj succumbed to injuries during treatment, while his wife is undergoing treatment at a private hospital and is in stable condition.

Police said, the Thar has been seized, and a search has been launched for the driver, who remains at large.

Police said a formal complaint is being registered based on information provided by the victim’s family, and further legal action will follow against the accused driver.

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