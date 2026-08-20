40 Students fall ill after lunch at Himachal School, water contamination suspected

Advertisement

Shimla: Around 40 students of a government school in Himachal Pradesh reportedly fell in after consuming lunch on Tuesday. They were taken to hospital for treatment.

As per reports, 20 students are still getting treatment at a hospital and the rest 20 have been discharged from the hospital.

The case was being examined as students in huge numbers fell ill together and it is being said that it could be due to contaminated water used to make food. It is not yet proved and is being investigated.

Advertisement

Health officials, including child specialists, visited the hospital to check on the students. Local MLA Bhuveneshwar Gaur also met the affected children and their parents.

The exact cause of the illness will be known after the test results and investigation are completed.

More details are awaited.