4-yr-old boy survives, parents die in Gujarat’s Morbi bridge collapse

By IANS 0
Morbi bridge collapse
Pic Credit: IANS

Morbi: As many as 135 persons lost their lives in Gujarat’s Morbi town after a suspension bridge collapsed, however, a four- year-old boy has survived but his parents have died in the incident.

On Sunday evening the cable bridge collapsed where there were 400 to 500 visitors on the bridge.

According to a resident of Uma township, their neighbour Hardik Faldu, his wife Miralben, four-year-old son Jiyansh, Hardik’s cousin Harsh Zalavadiya and his wife had gone to visit the cable bridge.

In the accident Hardik and his wife Miral have died, whereas Jiyansh was lucky to survive, Jiyansh’s uncle Harsh too has survived and is being treated at a hospital as he has suffered injuries. However, Harsh’s wife has also died in the accident.

A Uma town resident said that Hardik is a native of Halvad town and the deceased family members’ bodies will be taken to Halvad for cremation on Monday as the town will observe a bandh.

