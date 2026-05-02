4-year-old lured, raped, killed in Pune village; accused held

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Pune: In a shocking incident, a four-year-old girl was allegedly sexually assaulted and murdered by a 65-year-old man in a village under Bhor tehsil of Pune district on Friday, police said.

The accused has been arrested.

According to police, the accused allegedly lured the child with food to a shed, where he sexually assaulted her and killed her.

The incident came to light when the girl went missing, and her relatives began searching for her. During the search, CCTV footage surfaced in which the accused was seen with the child.

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Following the incident, hundreds of villagers gathered at a police chowki and highway last night, demanding strict action against the accused.

Pune Rural Superintendent of Police Sandipsingh Gill reached the spot and assured the public that the case will be fast-tracked and the accused has been booked under POSCO and other relevant sections of BNS.

Further investigation is underway.

(Source: ANI)