4-year-old kidnapped in broad daylight in Punjab, grandparents scream for help, Caught on CCTV

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Mohali: In a shocking incident, a four-year-old girl has been kidnapped in broad daylight in Mohali, Punjab. The entire incident has been caught on CCTV.

As per reports, after the kidnapping, the father, a teacher at the government school lashed out at his wife, accusing her of hatching the entire plan.

According to CCTV footage, the four-year-old girl arrived on a scooter with her grandparents from her school. As the grandmother stepped off to open the gate, two individuals on a motorcycle ambushed them, attempting to snatch the child from her grandfather.

All of a sudden a white sedan car came and suddenly some men emerged and forced the girl into the vehicle and fled from the scene. The grandparents tried their best to block the road for the car, but in vain.

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As the grandparents screamed, several other men rushed to the spot to rescue the kid. Two of them even chased the car, but the assailants fled away.

As per reports, the kid’s father have a case ongoing over the child’s custody and suspected that his wife is behind the child’s abduction. He even mentioned, that his wife, mother-in-law and another man were involved in the kidnapping.

He has urged that proper investigation is to be conducted into the case.