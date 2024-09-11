4-year-old girl sexually abused in Goa, accused held

New Delhi: A 4-year-old girl sexually abused in Goa, say reports. A 29-year-old man has allegedly sexually abused the girl in a village in North Goa. Police have arrested the accused person.

As per reports, the victim four-year-old girl was residing in the neighbourhood of the accused in a village in North Goa.

The accused has been identified as Mohammad Faiyaz Alam. He was arrested following a complaint by the father of the minor girl.

According to the complaint, the accused sexually assaulted the girl when she was playing with his minor daughter in a shed near their homes on September 9, reported Hindustan Times.

As per reports, Police have booked the accused under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), the Goa Children’s Act and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act (Pocso Act).