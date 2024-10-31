4-year-old girl killed by aunt for performing black magic in Bareily, two arrested

Bareily: In a heartbreaking incident, a four-year-old was allegedly killed by her aunt and tantrik as part of a black magic ritual in Shikarpur Chaudhary village here, police said on Sunday and two people have been arrested in this connection.

As per sources, the minor girl went missing on Saturday while playing outside her home and the family members started searching for her, but could not be traced. The family then approached Izzat Nagar Police Station and the police started an investigation into the matter.

The police reached the village and started their search operation and the cops found the minor’s body inside a sack at her aunt Savitri’s house which is located just three to four houses away from the victim’s house.

The Senior police officer revealed that during preliminary investigation that the murder was done by black magic rituals performed by Savitri and tantrik.

The police have sent the body for post-mortem and started a probe into the matter.