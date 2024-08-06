4-year-old child dies after falling into manhole in Maharashtra’s Ahmed Nagar, watch

Mumbai: In a tragic incident, a 4-year-old child was killed after falling into a manhole in Ahmed Nagar area of Maharashtra. The CCTV footage of the incident has gone viral.

As per reports, the child fell into a manhole near his home in Maharashtra’s Ahmednagar on Sunday evening.

After knowing about the incident the locals rushed to the spot and tried to rescue the boy. But by then he had already succumbed to his injury and died.

The deceased’s family members and other locals have claimed that the authorities failed to cover the manhole properly, for which today the child was killed after falling into it.

Watch the video here:

(Disclaimer: Disturbing video)

Also read: Mumbai Police arrested 2 while carrying body in suitcase on a train after committing murder