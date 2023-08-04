4 women drug peddlers booked in Mumbai, Drugs and Rs. 5.5 lakh seized

Mumbai: As many as four women drug peddlers were arrested in Mumbai, Maharashtra on Friday. Mumbai Crime Branch recovered drugs and seized Rs 5.5 lakh from their possession. It was informed in a tweet by ANI.

As per Mumbai Police, the women were running the drug syndicate for a long time in the Poisar area of Kandivali.

As per reports, Samta Nagar Police registered a case against the four women drug peddlers under the NDPS Act.

Further investigation of the case is underway, said Mumbai Police.

Last month, the Anti-Narcotics Cell of Mumbai Police busted a drug peddling racket operating on the sly via the Mumbai-Pune Expressway and arrested 7 persons, including 2 women and 2 Nigerians.

Following a tipoff received by the ANC’s Ghatkopar unit of the drug racket allegedly operated by a mother-son duo, living in the posh Kemps Corner neighborhood of south Mumbai, a team of sleuths kept watch.

The 58-year old woman and her son, 33, were helped by another 57-year old female from Malad West and 2 Nigerians, along with some other associates.