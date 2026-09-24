4 uniformed personnel arrested over alleged gang-rape in Uttar Pradesh

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New Delhi: In a shameful incident, a 23-year-old woman has allegedly been sexually assaulted by three uniformed personnel in Haryana on the pretext of visiting religious places.

The victim who hails from Fatehabad claimed that she was taken by her relative to a farm house in Amroha (UP) under the pretext of taking to religious places.

Two of the accused are said to be UP Police personnel, and two CRPF personnel.

In her complaint, she says she met a CRPF personnel in Sonipat on September 21, and later she accompanied him to Meerut where there was another CRPF personnel. On September 22, they went to Hasanpur and picked up a UP Police sub-inspector before taking her to a farmhouse.

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The woman said three of the men raped her, while the fourth tried to rape her. She was able to lock herself in a room and called police at around 6 AMon Wednesday.

On being informed, police teams reached the farmhouse and took all four accused into custody.

An FIR has been registered in connection with the case and the accused have been placed under judicial custody. Departmental action has also been initiated against the officials involved.