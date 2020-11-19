Jammu: Four terrorists have been killed in an encounter between security forces and terrorists near a toll plaza in Jammu’s Nagrota district at Jammu and Kashmir highway on Thursday morning.

The encounter started after a truck in which a group of terrorists were hiding was intercepted by the security forces at the toll plaza.

The area has been cordoned off and additional forces have reached the spot.

Sources say it is a group of terrorists who had recently infiltrated from the international border in Jammu. They were hiding in a cavity inside the truck and were on their way to the Kashmir valley.

The Jammu-Srinagar National Highway has been closed due to the ongoing encounter. No traffic movement is being permitted from Nagrota and Udhampur’s Tilting area.

(With Agency Inputs)