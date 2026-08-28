4 Tamil Nadu ministers head to Delhi to coordinate Nepal flood rescue

Advertisement

Tamil Nadu: State ministers from Tamil Nadu are being sent to the national capital to supervise rescue and relief operations for Tamil Nadu’s citizens.

Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay has sent four of his cabinet ministers – Aadhav Arjuna, A Raj Mohan, R Vinoth and K Thennarasu – to New Delhi.

These four ministers will liaise with the Union government, oversee rescue activities and work towards ensuring rapid and secure transit back home for people stranded in Nepal due to the devastating floods.

As per the recent statistics released by the Tamil Nadu government, a group of 106 devotees from Tamil Nadu and Puducherry had visited Nepal which consists of 103 travellers from TN and three from Puducherry.

20 passengers from one bus have been rescued after the vehicle was struck by floodwaters triggered by an avalanche.

These people are currently being given shelter and food, and arrangements are being made to send them to Kathmandu via a different route.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, whereabouts of the other 86 pilgrims are yet to be known. Of these, 83 belong to Tamil Nadu and three are from Puducherry.

Their location is being ascertained by the state government in coordination with the External Affairs Ministry and the Indian Embassy in Nepal.

These pilgrims were in three buses as a group and one of them was among the ones hit by flash floods, other two buses are yet to be traced.

Two agencies had organised the pilgrimage where one consisted of 57 pilgrims and the other had 49 pilgrims.

Tamil Nadu’s Resident Commissioner in New Delhi, Ashish Kumar, will lead a state government delegation to oversee the rescue and relief activities in Nepal.

Tamil Nadu has further offered to extend medical and other emergency support to the survivors and assured their rehabilitation and further help to get them back to their home.