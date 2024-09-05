4 soldiers dead as Army truck falls into 700 feet deep gorge in Sikkim

By Pratyay
army truck accident Sikkim
Representational Image

New Delhi: Four soldiers of the Indian army lost their lives in a road accident in Sikkim. The shocking incident took place when an Army vehicle carrying the personnel skidded off the road and fell into approximately 700 feet gorge.

The Army vehicles were commuting to Pedong in West Bengal to Zuluk along Silk Route that falls in Pakyong district of Sikkim. The accident spot was detected near Dalopchand Dara that falls along the Rhecnock Rongli state highway in the State, reported the officials.

All the deceased personnel belonged to Binaguri unit of West Bengal.

The deceased were identified as Sepoy Pradip Patel from Madhya Pradesh, CFN W Peter from Imphal, Naik Gursev Singh from Haryana and Subedar K Thangapandi from Tamil Nadu.

Also Read: UP Woman Assaulted By Ambulance Driver, Sick Husband Thrown Off Without Oxygen

Advertisement

You might also like

Motorola Moto S50 with MediaTek Dimensity 7300 SoC, 50MP camera unveiled

Get a discount of up to Rs 3 lakh on Mahindra SUVs including XUV400, Thar

Gold price today: Rates for 24-carat and 22-carat drop on September 5

Jio iActivate Service: This service from Jio lets users activate SIM from home

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.