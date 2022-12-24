4 Sabarimala pilgrims from TN killed in road accident

Chennai: Four Sabarimala pilgrims from Tamil Nadu died when their vehicle overturned at the hairpin bend near Kumaly in Kerala’s Iduklki, near the inter-state border, on Friday, officials said.

An elderly person and a child were rescued from the vehicle, but four more people are trapped inside the vehicle and local people, police and fire service personnel are carrying out rescue operations.

Further details, including name and other details, of the deceased and the injured are awaited.

The Sabarimala pilgrim season is at its peak with the hilltop shrine in Kerala’s Pathanamthitta district, attracting around 1 lakh pilgrims a day.