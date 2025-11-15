4 police personnel die by drowning in Ranchi of Jharkhand, see details

Ranchi: There has been a heartbreaking incident in Ranchi, the capital city of Jharkhand. As many as four police personnel lost their lives after drowning in Hatia Dam.

According to reports, three dead bodies have been recovered from the scene while one remains missing. The police personnel were going somewhere by car.

Meanwhile, the car went out of control and plunged into the dam. In the morning at Hatia Dam, the police personnel were traveling in a car.

After receiving information about the incident, the police reached the spot and immediately carried out rescue work. Three of them have been found dead while another policeman is missing.

The police personnel was the bodyguard of two judicial officers and the official driver. Further details awaited.