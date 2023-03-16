Kahe Thik Dikhaye Thik

4 minors, teenager arrested for raping girl in Varanasi

Four minors and a 19-year-old teenager have been arrested for allegedly raping a 14-year-old girl and throwing her into a river in Varanasi.

Nation
By IANS 0
Minor girl raped in Varanasi
Photo Credit: IANS

Varanasi:  Four minors and a 19-year-old teenager have been arrested for allegedly raping a 14-year-old girl and throwing her into a river in Varanasi on March 5.

The girl was rescued by boatmen and was admitted to a trauma centre.

The four boys were produced before the juvenile justice board and sent to a reformatory. The 19-year-old was produced before a court and sent to jail.

IMD predicts heavy rainfall in next 48 hours in northeastern states

BCI allows foreign lawyers, law firms to practice in India

The police said that the girl, who gained consciousness on March 6, narrated the incident to her parents on March 12, after which an FIR was lodged at Saidpur station.

Saidpur police station inspector in-charge Shiv Kumar Verma confirmed the development and said further investigation into the matter was underway.

He said a case was registered against all the accused under relevant sections of the IPC and Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

IANS 18297 news
