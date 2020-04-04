Srinagar: Four militants have been killed in an ongoing gunfight with the security forces on Saturday in Jammu and Kashmir’s Kulgam district.

Police sources said following specific intelligence inputs about the presence of a group of militants in the Hardmanguri Batpora area of Kulgam district, security forces, including SOG of local police and Rashtriya Rifles launched an operation late last evening.

When challenged, militants hiding in the orchard area of the Hardmanguri Batpora village opened fire at the surrounding security forced after which an encounter started there.

All four militants were killed in the gun battle with the security forces in Hardmanguri Batpora village belonged to Damhal Hanjipora area of the same district.

“The encounter has ended. Bodies of four slain militants have been recovered. Three army soldiers sustained injuries in this operation

The same sources said this group of militants is believed to have been responsible for three civilian killings in the district earlier this week.