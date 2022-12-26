4 men arrested in Lucknow for selling illegal drugs via dark web

The Uttar Pradesh Police has arrested a group of four men in Lucknow for selling illegal drugs through the dark web to an international gang.

Nation
By IANS 0
Arrested in Lucknow for selling drugs
Image Credit: IANS

Lucknow:  The Uttar Pradesh Police Special Task Force (STF) has arrested a group of four men in Lucknow for selling illegal drugs through the dark web to an international gang in exchange for bitcoin.

The STF has arrested Faijan Khan, Sufiyan, Ashraf Khan and Sarthak Verma, while the fifth gang member, Sumit Sharma, is still absconding.

Related News

Uttar Pradesh: After Agra, Uttar Pradesh has got its second…

CBI produces former ICICI Bank CEO Chanda & Deepak…

Covid BF 7 surge: Ensure availability of Oxygen and medical…

ISRO has a busy schedule for 2023; Chandrayaan-3, Sun…

The gang’s modus operandi was to supply the drugs they purchased from adjoining areas of Lucknow to international buyers.

The demand for the kind of drugs required was communicated through the dark web to the gang members.

The accused supplied the prohibited drugs through a courier and accepted payment in bitcoins.

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.