4 killed, over 24 injured as bus falls into gorge in Uttarakhand

Bhimtal: At least four people were killed and more than 24 people were injured after a bus fell into a gorge in Uttarakhand. The incident took place near Bhimtal town on Wednesday. Among those injured, some of them are in a critical condition.

According to sources, a passenger bus heading towards Haldwani from Almora lost control and fell into a 1,500-ft deep gorge near Bhimtal. This resulted in the death of the four people.

As a result, many passengers were thrown off the bus. Those injured have been taken to Bhimtal and hospitalised.

Police, SDRF teams, fire officials and locals are engaged in rescue operations. People are being pulled out of the gorge using ropes.

Fifteen ambulances have been sent to the accident site from Haldwani.

