4 killed in cylinder blast at Shahdara in Delhi

New Delhi: Four people have been killed in a fire mishap that erupted following a cylinder blast at a house in Farsh Bazar area at Shahdara of Delhi on late Tuesday night, informed Delhi Fire Service Director Atul Garg.

Reportedly, a person has also sustained burn injuries in the fire accident.

On getting the information, the fire tenders arrived at the spot and doused the flames.

The injured person was rushed to a nearby hospital for immediate medical treatment.