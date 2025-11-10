4 killed in accident in Madhya Pradesh, see details here

Advertisement

Rewa: A tragic road accident occurred on the highway at Gadh Thana in Rewa district of Madhya Pradesh. A Scorpio car hit several people standing on the roadside and then hit an electric pole.

According to reports, it is believed that the driver of the Scorpio and another person fled after the incident. Four people lost their lives in the accident. Three of them were from the same family. Three people were seriously injured in the incident.

The accident in Madhya Pradesh took place near Tendua Kotha village. A car was going to Prayagraj from Chhattisgarh. The speeding car lost control of the vehicle while trying to save a person crossing the road on a bicycle. At this time, the accident occurred.

After the accident, the locals got agitated and blocked the road. After receiving information, the police reached the spot and worked hard to pacify the agitated people.