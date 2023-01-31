4 killed as car rams into bus on Mumbai-Ahmedabad highway

Palghar: Atleast four persons were killed after a car rammed into a bus on the Mumbai-Ahmedabad highway in Dahanu area of Palghar district in Maharashtra.

The incident took place in Dahanu area when the car was enroute Mumbai from Gujarat and rammed into the bus after the car driver lost control over its vehicle,informed Palghar police.

Following which four people died on the spot due to the collision between car and bus.

Maharashtra | Four people died on spot in a collision between a car and a bus on Mumbai-Ahmedabad highway in Dahanu area of Palghar district. The car was enroute Mumbai from Gujarat and rammed into the bus after the car driver lost control of the vehicle: Palghar Police pic.twitter.com/PMa8bXfrAa — ANI (@ANI) January 31, 2023

More details awaited.