Nation

4 killed as car rams into bus on Mumbai-Ahmedabad highway

Four people died on the spot after a car rams into bus on the Mumbai-Ahmedabad highway in the Palghar district.

By Abhilasha 0

Palghar: Atleast four persons were killed after a car rammed into a bus on the Mumbai-Ahmedabad highway in Dahanu area of Palghar district in Maharashtra.

The incident took place in Dahanu area when the car was enroute Mumbai from Gujarat and rammed into the bus after the car driver lost control over its vehicle,informed Palghar police.

Following which four people died on the spot due to the collision between car and bus.

More details awaited.

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.