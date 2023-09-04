Kahe Thik Dikhaye Thik

4 killed, 3 critically injured in road accident in Karnataka

Four persons were killed and three are seriously injured in a road accident that took place in Chitradurga district in Karnataka

Chitradurga (Karnataka):  In a tragic incident, four persons were killed and three are seriously injured in a road accident that took place in Chitradurga district in Karnataka on Monday, according to police sources.

The tragedy occurred following a car coming from Davanagere towards Bengaluru ramming into a parked truck on National Highway-150.

The impact of the crash was such that the car was reduced to a skeletal mangle. The accident took place near Mallapura in Chitradurga taluk. The four persons were killed on the spot and the other three were shifted to hospital.

The identities of the deceased and injured are yet to be ascertained. Chitradurga Rural police have rushed to the spot and taken up the investigation. More details are yet to emerge in the incident.

