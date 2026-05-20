4 Killed, 2 Injured after car rams into truck in UP’s highway

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Lucknow: A road accident took place in which four people lost their lives, two got injured after car rams into truck in UP’s highway early morning today. The location of the accident is said to be in the Amroha district.

As per reports, the Police informed that the accident was so severe that the car was mutilated.

The deceased persons are identified as four men out of which three are from West Bengal. They are said to be students and had come to Bareilly for a visit.

They were travelling in different vehicles and moving towards Delhi to board a train to Varanasi where they were studying when the accident occurred.

Following the incident, it was learned that two people died due to spot death, and two succumbed to their injuries on the way to the hospital.

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Two injured persons are critical and were advised to be taken to a higher medical centre for better treatment.

The actual reason behind the crash is yet to be know, with assumptions taken as the accident took place due to high speed or maybe the driver have dozed off, causing the vehicle to lose control and crash into the truck moving ahead.

The truck driver is being absconding since the accident and is being search for by the Police. The bodies of the deceased persons are sent for post-mortem.

Further investigation into this matter is underway.