4 killed, 10 injured as bus catches fire after tanker collision in Gujarat

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Ahmedabad: At least four people killed and ten injured as bus caught fire after bus tanker collision in Surendranagar district, Gujarat early today’s morning.

The bus was a luxury private bus carrying around 40 passengers. The four passengers who lost their lives in this incident were after getting burned from the fire that took place following the crash.

As per reports, the incident occurred at around 2.30 am near Sangani village on the Chotila-Rajkot National Highway. The bus was going from Ahmedabad to Rajkot.

After the inspection, it was learned by the police that the crash happened because the tanker’s tyre got burst after which it lost control and collided into a bus.

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It is not yet known on what the tanker was carrying, but it was a strong clash which led to immediate fire in both the vehicles.

Following the incident, fire services rushed to the spot to bring the blaze under control and rescue the people trapped. It is being reportedly said that the injured persons were rushed to a hospital for required treatment.

Further investigation into this matter is underway.