4 kids die of suffocation after getting locked inside car in Gujarat

Mumbai: In a heart-wrenching incident, as many as four kids died of suffocation in Amreli area of Gujarat recently after they were locked inside a car. The incident took place in the Randhiya village on Saturday.

The victims have been identified as the children of a farm labourer couple hailing from Dhar in Madhya Pradesh. They were in the age group of 2 to 7.

As per reports, the parents of the kids left for work at around 7.30 am on Saturday, leaving their seven children at the house.

Four of the children somehow entered the car of the farmland owner that had been parked near their house. Later, they got themselves locked from inside. As a result they died of suffocation.

In the evening their parents and the car owner returned when they found the four children inside the car. They were rushed to the hospital but by then they had died.

A case has been registered at Amreli police station in this regard. Further investigation of the case is underway.

Also read: Election of Mayor and Dy Mayor of Delhi Municipal Corporation on November 14