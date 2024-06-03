4 kids dead, mother critical as she throws them into water tank in Barmer

Jaisalmer: In a shocking incident as many as four children met their watery grave in Barmer district of Rajasthan as their mother threw them into a water tank. All the four children were minors aged 5, 7 (boys), 9 and 11 (girls) respectively.

It is worth mentioning that the woman also tried to kill herself by drowning. The incident reportedly has shocked the locals. The woman however survived as the passerby’s heard the cries and rushed to recue them. As per the sources, the incident took place in Tala village of Dhanne in Sadar police station area under Barmer district.

Later however the children were declared brought dead by the doctors in the government hospital. The mother however is in a critical condition said reports. A case has been registered against the woman. The local police are investigating into the matter. The reason of the whole tragic incident however is yet to be known. Detailed reports in this matter awaited.

