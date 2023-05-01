4 injured in gas cylinder explosion in J&K’s Poonch

Advertisement

Jammu: Four persons were injured on Monday in a cooking gas cylinder explosion in a residential house in J&K’s Poonch district.

Police said the explosion occurred in a house in Qazi Mora locality in Poonch town.

“A police party went to the spot after receiving information about the explosion. Preliminary investigation suggests that the explosion took place due to gas leakage in a cooking gas cylinder.

Identifying the injured persons as, Hasham Mair son of Niaz Mair resident of Bihar, Suraj Patil son of Ram Patil resident of Bihar, Mohd Shaid son of Mohd Sadiq resident of Qazi Mora and Javid son of Mohd Ahmed from UP, the officials further said that all the injured persons have been shifted to District Hospital Poonch for treatment.

Further details awaited.

