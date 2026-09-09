4 hospitalised after Chlorine gas leaks at water filtration plant in Madhya Pradesh

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Bhopal: A chlorine gas leak incident occurred at water filtration plant in Madhya Pradesh following which some people experienced eye irritation and breathing problems.

The incident took place on Tuesday night at near the Kahiri Dam in Lasudia Khas village in Sehore district of the state.

Following the incident some people suffered from eye irritation and breathing problems. Four of the victims had to be admitted at a hospital for a check-up.

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The doctors said they all are out of danger and were discharged. No one sustained injuries during the incident.

As per reports, Doctors, State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) personnel, and police has reached the spot where the chlorine gas was leaked.

The reason behind the gas leak to take place is said to be when the chlorine gas was used to purify the dam water at the plant but the gas started to release from the tank.

Also Read: Three workers killed in Karnataka chemical plant gas leak