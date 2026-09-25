4 Dead, Several Injured as Tractor-Trolley Flips After Ganesh Visarjan in Rajasthan’s Rajsamand

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Rajsamand: Four people were killed and several others injured on Thursday afternoon after a speeding tractor-trolley carrying devotees back from a Ganesh idol immersion overturned in Rajasthan’s Rajsamand district.

The accident occurred around 3:30 PM near Turkia Kheda village, situated under the Banediya gram panchayat within the jurisdiction of the Railmagra police station.

According to local authorities, the victims—primarily young participants—were returning home following the immersion ceremony when the driver lost control of the vehicle along a sharp bend. The tractor-trolley flipped over, trapping and crushing passengers seated in the carriage beneath the wreckage.

Railmagra Station House Officer Pravin Singh confirmed that three individuals died on the spot from their injuries. Emergency responders and local villagers managed to pull the victims from under the trolley, rushing the injured to a nearby medical facility. One critically injured victim later succumbed to their wounds during treatment, raising the death toll to four.

Police teams deployed to the scene have cordoned off the site, assisted in evacuating the remaining injured for urgent medical care, and initiated an investigation to ascertain the exact circumstances leading up to the crash.

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— Four people were killed and several others injured on Thursday afternoon after a speeding tractor-trolley carrying devotees back from a Ganesh idol immersion overturned in Rajasthan’s Rajsamand district.

The accident occurred around 3:30 PM near Turkia Kheda village, situated under the Banediya gram panchayat within the jurisdiction of the Railmagra police station.

According to local authorities, the victims—primarily young participants—were returning home following the immersion ceremony when the driver lost control of the vehicle along a sharp bend. The tractor-trolley flipped over, trapping and crushing passengers seated in the carriage beneath the wreckage.

Railmagra Station House Officer Pravin Singh confirmed that three individuals died on the spot from their injuries. Emergency responders and local villagers managed to pull the victims from under the trolley, rushing the injured to a nearby medical facility. One critically injured victim later succumbed to their wounds during treatment, raising the death toll to four.

Police teams deployed to the scene have cordoned off the site, assisted in evacuating the remaining injured for urgent medical care, and initiated an investigation to ascertain the exact circumstances leading up to the crash.