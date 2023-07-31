4 dead after car collides with truck in Tamil Nadu’s Madurai

Tamil Nadu: In a tragic incident, four people lost their lives in a collision between a car and a container truck near Thirumangalam, Madurai district.

The incident was reported to the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) by Madurai’s Superintendent of Police, Shiv Prasad.

However, specific details about the cause of the accident are yet to be ascertained. The police have initiated an investigation into the matter to understand the circumstances surrounding the collision.

Further information is awaited.