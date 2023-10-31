4 boys tied to pole, beaten by mob in Bihar for stealing biscuit

New Delhi: Four minor boys were brutally thrashed by a violent mob on suspicion of theft in Bihar’s Begusarai district on Saturday.

As per reports, the minor boys had allegedly stolen a few packets of biscuits and Kurkure chips packets from a retail shop in Fazilpur village. The shop owner nabbed them and a large number of villagers soon assembled at the place and tied the boys to a pole and were brutally beaten.

Reportedly, a team of Virpur police station immediately reached the spot and managed to rescue the boys after a brief struggle.

Later the video of the incident went viral on social media.