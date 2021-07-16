4 bodies recovered from well in Ganjbasoda in Madhya Pradesh; CM declares ex-gratia to kin

Bhopal: As many as four people died after falling into a well at Ganjbasoda in Vidisha of Madhya Pradesh Thursday evening when they were trying to rescue a child who had fallen in the well earlier.

Reports said that several people fell into the well following which 19 people have been rescued so far from the site by the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and the State Disaster Response Force. State Minister Vishwas Sarang was also present at the spot.

Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan announced an ex-gratia of Rs 5 Lakhs each for the next of the kin of the deceased and compensation of Rs 50,000 each to the injured. The injured will also be provided free medical treatment.

“I am constantly in touch with the administration at the spot and monitoring the rescue operations. The team of Commissioner, IG, Collector, SP, NDRF, SDRF is helping people at the spot. The state government has decided that financial assistance of Rs 5 lakh will be provided to the families of the deceased and Rs 50,000 to the injured and free treatment will be provided. I pray to God to give peace to the departed souls,” said CM Chouhan.

“Land here is prone to subsidence, it’s happening again & again. It’ll be difficult to say the exact toll until the operation concludes,” said state Education Minister Vishwas Sarang.

The rescue operation is still underway.