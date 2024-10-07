4 Bangladeshi infiltrators caught near border: Assam CM shares X post

Assam: As many as four Bangladeshi infiltrators were caught near the Assam – Bangladesh border said a post by the Assam Chief Minister.
“Maintaining strict vigil along the Indo-Bangladesh border, Assam Police apprehended four Bangladeshi infiltrators near the International border and pushed them across the border,” the Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma shared on his X handle.
