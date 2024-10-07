4 Bangladeshi infiltrators caught near border: Assam CM shares X post

By Sudeshna Panda
Bangladeshi infiltrators

Assam: As many as four Bangladeshi infiltrators were caught near the Assam – Bangladesh border said a post by the Assam Chief Minister.

“Maintaining strict vigil along the Indo-Bangladesh border, Assam Police apprehended four Bangladeshi infiltrators near the International border and pushed them across the border,” the  Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma shared on his X handle.

Also Read: 6 suspected Bangladeshi infiltrators apprehended from Odisha’s Basudevpur
You might also like

4 dead, 25 injured as pilgrim bus meets with accident in Gujarat

RG Kar Medical College Hospital case: CBI files chargesheet

7 killed, several critical in coal mine blast in West Bengal

Mumbai metro, city’s first underground line thrown open for public