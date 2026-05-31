4 arrested after attack on Abhishek Banerjee in Bengal

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Kolkata: Four people have been arrested for allegedly attacking Trinamool Congress leader and Diamond Harbour MP Abhishek Banerjee during his visit to Sonarpur in West Bengal’s South 24 Parganas district. Police carried out overnight raids and made the arrests after examining video footage from the area.

The incident took place when Banerjee visited Sonarpur to meet people affected by post-election violence. A large crowd gathered at the location, and the situation soon turned tense. Stones and eggs were reportedly thrown at the Trinamool leader, while some individuals allegedly attempted to physically assault him.

Security personnel intervened and escorted Banerjee away from the spot. He was seen leaving the area wearing protective headgear amid the chaos.

Police have registered a case on their own initiative as no formal complaint had been filed by Banerjee or the Trinamool Congress till Sunday. The arrested individuals are expected to be produced before a court in Baruipur.

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Following the incident, Banerjee was taken to a private hospital in Kolkata for medical examination and was later discharged after receiving primary treatment.

The attack triggered a sharp political confrontation in the state. Trinamool Congress leaders accused BJP supporters of being behind the incident, while the BJP denied any involvement and maintained that the party had no role in the violence. BJP leaders, however, suggested that public anger in the area may have contributed to the unrest.

The incident has further intensified political tensions in West Bengal in the aftermath of the recent elections.