4.3 magnitude earthquake hits Gujarat

Gujarat: An earthquake of magnitude 4.3 hit Gujarat on Sunday afternoon, the National Center for Seismology said.

With its epicenter some 270 kilometres, the tremor was recorded at 3:21 at north west of Rajkot, NCS tweeted.

Earthquake of Magnitude:4.3, Occurred on 26-02-2023, 15:21:12 IST, Lat: 24.61 & Long: 69.96, Depth: 10 Km ,Location: 270km NNW of Rajkot, Gujarat, India for more information Download the BhooKamp App https://t.co/Hiu0hB3Qm6@ndmaindia @NDRFHQ @Indiametdept @Dr_Mishra1966 pic.twitter.com/I0HG5TjllI — National Center for Seismology (@NCS_Earthquake) February 26, 2023

No casualties have been reported so far.