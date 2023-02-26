4.3 magnitude earthquake hits Gujarat

Earthquake of magnitude 4.3 hit Gujarat on Sunday, the National Center for Seismology said. No casualties reported.

Nation
By Jyotishree Kisan 0
Earthquake in gujarat
Image Credit: Twitter/ @NCS_Earthquake

Gujarat: An earthquake of magnitude 4.3 hit Gujarat on Sunday afternoon, the National Center for Seismology said.

With its epicenter some 270 kilometres, the tremor was recorded at 3:21 at north west of Rajkot, NCS tweeted.

No casualties have been reported so far.

