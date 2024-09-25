38 yr-old-man rapes mother in UP, court awards life imprisonment

Bulandhshahr (Uttar Pradesh): A man has been awarded life imprisonment for raping his mother in Uttar Pradesh. A man has been sentenced to life imprisonment for raping his 60-yr-old mother in Bulandshahr.

Reports say that the man had allegedly raped his mother back in January 2023. A fast-track court found him guilty and pronounced a life imprisonment sentence. The court further fined him Rs. 51,000, reports added.

It has been reported that no traces of force or injury mark was found on the woman. But, the mother kept crying and repeatedly said ‘My son raped me’ media reports claimed. The man took his mother to get fodder from the field and raped her the lawyer said.

An earlier Supreme Court judgment said “If the victim of rape states on oath that she was forcibly subjected to sexual intercourse, her statement will normally be accepted, even if it is uncorroborated, unless the material on record requires drawing of an inference that there was consent or that the entire incident was improbable or imaginary.”

Hence the fast-track court took the above judgement as precedent and gave the said award.