37-year-old man dies of heatstroke at Vijay’s rally in Tamil Nadu’s Salem

Salem: An 37-year-old man died after reportedly suffering a heart attack at Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) chief Vijay’s rally in Tamil Nadu’s Salem on Friday. He fainted first and subsequently succumbed to his condition.

The deceased has been identified as Suraj, a native of Mahrashtra, a migrant labourer. He had been residing in the Sevvaipettai area of Salem.

As per sources, he had attended the meeting as a spectator and suddenly collapsed during the event. He was immediatley rushed for medical help but was declared dead. Police said he is survived by his wife and a child, and further inquiries into the incident are underway.

The TVK organisers allowed more than 7,000 people to enter the venue despite the maximum limit being 5,000.

Reportedly, sick people were also allowed to enter the venue. Police sources added that once the reason behind the death is ascertained, an FIR will be filed against the organisers.

In September last year, as many as 41 people were killed at Vijay’s rally in Karur in a stampede.