36 workers trapped as under-construction tunnel collapses in Uttarakhand

Dehradun: A part of an under-construction structure collapsed trapping several workers inside a tunnel in Uttarakhand’s Uttarkashi today. The tunnel connects Silkyara to Dandalgaon in Uttarkashi. The rescue operation is ongoing and rescuers are trying to open the tunnel and rescue the trapped workers from the tunnel.

As per reports, the incident took place around 4 am when a 150-metre-long portion of the four-and-a-half-kilometer-long tunnel collapsed. As many as 36 workers are feared trapped inside the tunnel.

The tunnel was being built under the Char Dham Road Project. With the tunnel, the journey from Uttarkashi to Yamunotri Dham will be reduced by 26 kilometres.

Uttarkashi Superintendent of Police Arpan Yaduvanshi reached the spot after an alert was issued about the incident. The police along with the State Disaster Relief Force (SDRF) are carrying out the rescue operation. The rescue team has made a narrow opening to insert an oxygen pipe in the tunnel and help the trapped labourers. Authorities said that nearly 200 metres of the slab will have to be cleared to open the tunnel.

Uttarakhand CM said that he is in contact with officials as rescue operation is underway at under-construction tunnel collapse site.